After going 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Luis Severino) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 72.2% of his games this season (39 of 54), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (22.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 63.0% of his games this year (34 of 54), with two or more runs seven times (13.0%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 29 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

