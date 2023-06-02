Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Vargas (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .218 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 28 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (44.2%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
