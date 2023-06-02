On Friday, Miguel Vargas (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .218 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 28 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this year (44.2%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 28 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings