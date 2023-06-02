Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .214 with five doubles and six walks.
  • In 51.4% of his 35 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (11.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 17
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (0-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
