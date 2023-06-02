Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .214 with five doubles and six walks.

In 51.4% of his 35 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (11.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 17 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings