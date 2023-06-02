Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .214 with five doubles and six walks.
- In 51.4% of his 35 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 35 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (11.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.