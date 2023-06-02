Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Max Muncy (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .209 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 51), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.1% of his games this year, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 51 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.