On Friday, Max Muncy (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .209 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
  • He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 51), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.1% of his games this year, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 51 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 26
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
