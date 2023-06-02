On Friday, Max Muncy (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .209 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 51), and 8% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.1% of his games this year, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 of 51 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings