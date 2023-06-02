Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
