Jason Heyward and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.323 AVG .147
.405 OBP .275
.742 SLG .265
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
7 RBI 1
7/5 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 22
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
