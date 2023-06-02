Jason Heyward and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .228.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.4% of his games this season, Heyward has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 22 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings