James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, James Outman (hitting .074 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .234 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 27 of 54 games this season (50.0%) Outman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Yankees will look to Severino (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.