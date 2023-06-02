On Friday, James Outman (hitting .074 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .234 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 27 of 54 games this season (50.0%) Outman has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (13.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.9%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 29 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

