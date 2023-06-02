On Friday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .452 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.592) and OPS (1.016) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Freeman is batting .524 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 20-game hitting streak.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 45.6% of those games.

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (66.7%), including 11 multi-run games (19.3%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 30 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

