Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .452 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.592) and OPS (1.016) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .524 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 20-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 45.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (66.7%), including 11 multi-run games (19.3%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
