Dodgers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) versus the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yankees.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 20-15 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Los Angeles has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Glasnow
|May 28
|@ Rays
|L 11-10
|Gavin Stone vs Josh Fleming
|May 29
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams
|May 30
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|-
|Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Greene
|June 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson
|June 8
|@ Reds
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft
