Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) versus the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the mound, while Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yankees.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 20-15 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Los Angeles has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule