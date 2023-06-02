The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) and New York Yankees (34-24) square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (6-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 11 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees will send Severino (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In two games this season, he has put up a 1.59 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .128 against him.

Severino is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.

