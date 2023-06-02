Dodgers vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) and New York Yankees (34-24) square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (6-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 11 games this season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- In 11 starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- The Yankees will send Severino (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In two games this season, he has put up a 1.59 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .128 against him.
- Severino is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.