Player prop betting options for Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .351/.424/.592 slash line on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a 20-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.358/.514 so far this season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Severino Stats

The Yankees' Luis Severino will make his third start of the season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 27 6.2 1 2 1 5 3 at Reds May. 21 4.2 4 1 1 5 1

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Judge Stats

Judge has collected 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.410/.679 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.343/.441 so far this season.

Torres takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

