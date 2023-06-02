Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) will match up against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 2. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+115). An 8-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 29 out of the 46 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 20-15 (57.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) David Peralta 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Max Muncy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -598 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.