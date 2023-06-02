Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Luis Severino on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 96 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (319 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .331 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Kershaw has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Kershaw will try to secure his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.