How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Luis Severino on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 96 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (319 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers' .331 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Kershaw has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kershaw will try to secure his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tyler Glasnow
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Greene
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
