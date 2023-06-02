Dodgers vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-140
|+115
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers are 29-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a record of 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 58.3% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-23-1).
- The Dodgers have collected a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-8
|15-15
|10-9
|24-14
|25-14
|9-9
