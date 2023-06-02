The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 29-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 58.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-23-1).

The Dodgers have collected a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-8 15-15 10-9 24-14 25-14 9-9

