The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Dodgers -140 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Dodgers are 29-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).
  • Los Angeles has a record of 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 58.3% chance to win.
  • Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-23-1).
  • The Dodgers have collected a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
19-8 15-15 10-9 24-14 25-14 9-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.