David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
David Peralta and his .344 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with at least two hits six times (13.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
