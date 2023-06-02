David Peralta and his .344 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with at least two hits six times (13.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 27 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

