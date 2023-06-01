The Los Angeles Rams are -110 to hit the over on 6.5 wins in 2023. They clinched wins in five games last year and fell short of the playoffs.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Rams: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -110 -110 52.4%

Sign up now to bet on the Rams' win total with DraftKings!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-9-2 ATS record last year.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last season the Rams won only one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles got three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

Last year Matthew Stafford totaled 2,087 passing yards (231.9 per game) while going 206-for-303 (68%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards on 188 attempts (52.4 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Cooper Kupp reeled in 75 passes for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last season, Aaron Donald collected 5.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Decobie Durant intercepted three passes while adding 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended a season ago.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Rams are playing the ninth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Los Angeles have 10 games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes five teams that recorded 12 or more victories and three squads with fewer than six wins last year.

The Rams will have nine teams who made the 2022 playoffs on their schedule in 2023, and have nine games scheduled against teams with negative playoff odds.

Rams Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +300

+300 Odds to Win the NFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.