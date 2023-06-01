The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their previous game against the Lakers, 113-111, on Monday. Jokic was their top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 14 13 1 3 3 Jamal Murray 25 3 5 2 1 0 Aaron Gordon 22 6 5 0 2 3

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their most recent game against the Celtics, 103-84, on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the way with 28 points, and also had seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 7 6 3 0 3 Caleb Martin 26 10 3 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 12 10 7 0 1 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is delivering 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.8 13.7 10.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 7.4 6.6 2.4 0.7 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.9 5.4 6 2 0.3 2.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.8 9.4 3.6 1 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.7 7.9 2.1 0.5 0.6 2.8 Caleb Martin MIA 16.4 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 2.7

