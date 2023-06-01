Sportsbooks don't view the Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) as serious championship contenders, with +3500 odds to win it all in 2022-23 as they prepare for a matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 10 at 10:30 PM ET.

Lakers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +3500 11th Bet $100 to win $3500 To Make the Finals +2000 - Bet $100 to win $2000

Lakers Standings Information

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the sixth-place Warriors, and would participate in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 6.5 3 Sacramento Kings 6.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 12.0 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0

Lakers Team Stats

This season, the Lakers have a 32-34 record so far.

This year, the Lakers are 17-15 at home with a 15-19 record on the road.

The Lakers have won 11 games (11-6) when playing as favorites, with 21 wins (21-28) when listed as underdogs.

The Lakers have seven wins in one-possession games (in 11 opportunities), and 13 wins in 25 games decided by six points or fewer.

The Lakers have taken home the victory in just one game when favored by three or fewer points this season (1-1), but they have 10 wins in 15 games when favored by three or more points.

When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Lakers have posted a 10-5 record. They are 11-23 when underdogs by more than three points.

Lakers Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: LeBron James (+50000, eighth in NBA)

Lakers' Top Players

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.6 PPG.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Jarred Vanderbilt, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

