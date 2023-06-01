After last year's loss in the Wild Card round of the postseason, the Los Angeles Chargers, who went 10-7 last season, have an over/under of 9.5 wins for the upcoming campaign.

Chargers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -110 -110 52.4%

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles compiled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 20th, surrendering 346.1 yards per game.

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 9-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert recorded 4,739 passing yards (278.8 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards on 204 attempts (53.8 yards per game) and scored 13 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 42.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 107 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Last year Mike Williams grabbed 63 passes for 895 yards (68.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Khalil Mack showed out with an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 50 tackles last year.

Last season, Asante Samuel Jr. grabbed two interceptions and added 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Los Angeles 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Chargers will be playing the 11th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Los Angeles will face eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes five teams that had 12 or more victories and three squads with five or fewer wins last year.

The Chargers have seven teams that made the postseason last year on their schedule in 2023, and will play eight games against teams favored to make the playoffs this year.

Chargers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +100

+100 Odds to Win the AFC West: +340

+340 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

