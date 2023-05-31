Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .305 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).

He has homered in seven games this season (18.9%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 21 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings