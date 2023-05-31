Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .305 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (18.9%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.