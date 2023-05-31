Will Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .305 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).
  • He has homered in seven games this season (18.9%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 45.9% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.318 AVG .333
.385 OBP .458
.659 SLG .583
7 XBH 5
4 HR 2
13 RBI 6
4/5 K/BB 2/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 21
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (70 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
