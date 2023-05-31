The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Trayce Thompson (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .147 with five home runs and 14 walks.
  • This year, Thompson has recorded at least one hit in six of 34 games (17.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his plate appearances.
  • Thompson has had at least one RBI in 14.7% of his games this season (five of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.154 AVG .107
.214 OBP .324
.500 SLG .214
3 XBH 1
3 HR 1
8 RBI 3
13/2 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 20
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (20.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
