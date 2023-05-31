The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Trayce Thompson (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .147 with five home runs and 14 walks.

This year, Thompson has recorded at least one hit in six of 34 games (17.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has had at least one RBI in 14.7% of his games this season (five of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .154 AVG .107 .214 OBP .324 .500 SLG .214 3 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 3 13/2 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 20 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (20.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings