Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Trayce Thompson (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .147 with five home runs and 14 walks.
- This year, Thompson has recorded at least one hit in six of 34 games (17.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has had at least one RBI in 14.7% of his games this season (five of 34), with more than one RBI three times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.154
|AVG
|.107
|.214
|OBP
|.324
|.500
|SLG
|.214
|3
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/2
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (20.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
