Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .249.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 36th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 20 games this season (37.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 62.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|20 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.