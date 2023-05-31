Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .249.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 36th in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has had an RBI in 20 games this season (37.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 62.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.328 AVG .182
.414 OBP .297
.557 SLG .403
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
10 RBI 11
17/9 K/BB 15/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 29
20 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
