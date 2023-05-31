Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .249.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 36th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 20 games this season (37.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 62.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 29 20 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

