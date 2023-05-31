After batting .216 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .225.

In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Vargas has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (31.4%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 28 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings