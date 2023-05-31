Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .216 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .225.
- In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Vargas has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (31.4%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Corbin (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 61st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 69th.
