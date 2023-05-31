Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .206.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in three games this year (8.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 61st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 69th among qualifying pitchers this season.
