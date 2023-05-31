On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .206.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in three games this year (8.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 17 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

