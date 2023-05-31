On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has four doubles and six walks while hitting .206.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in three games this year (8.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 17
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 61st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 69th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.