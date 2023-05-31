Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .214 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 148th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (26.0%), homering in 8.2% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (27 of 50), with two or more runs nine times (18.0%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings