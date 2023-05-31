Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .214 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 148th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (26.0%), homering in 8.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (27 of 50), with two or more runs nine times (18.0%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 26
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Corbin (4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7).
