Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .214 with four doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 148th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (26.0%), homering in 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (27 of 50), with two or more runs nine times (18.0%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Corbin (4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7).
