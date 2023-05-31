The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.463 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Nationals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Freeman will look to extend his 19-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has an RBI in 21 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 66.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 30 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings