Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.463 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Nationals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Freeman will look to extend his 19-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has an RBI in 21 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 66.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Nationals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (70 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
