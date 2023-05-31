Dodgers vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 31
The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) will look for continued power from a batter on a hot streak versus the Washington Nationals (23-32) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. J.D. Martinez is on a three-game homer streak.
The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard
- The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.352 in 10 games this season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Syndergaard will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals will send Corbin (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.88, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
- Corbin has recorded six quality starts this season.
- Corbin is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.