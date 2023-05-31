The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) will look for continued power from a batter on a hot streak versus the Washington Nationals (23-32) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. J.D. Martinez is on a three-game homer streak.

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.352 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will send Corbin (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.88, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Corbin has recorded six quality starts this season.

Corbin is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.88), 61st in WHIP (1.420), and 69th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.

