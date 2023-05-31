Freddie Freeman and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals meet at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Twins May. 15 4.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .348/.420/.594 so far this season.

Freeman hopes to build on a 19-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with seven doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 51 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.357/.488 so far this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with three walks and an RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.348/.467 on the year.

Thomas will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a .259/.326/.443 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

