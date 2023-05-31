Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) on Wednesday, May 31, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (23-32) at Dodger Stadium at 4:10 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-250). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Dodgers' game against the Nationals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 3-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Dodgers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -649 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.