How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with 93 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .458.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (313 total).
- The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Syndergaard is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Syndergaard is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jalen Beeks
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tyler Glasnow
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Greene
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
