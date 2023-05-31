Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with 93 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .458.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (313 total).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Syndergaard is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Syndergaard is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson

