Dodgers vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 64.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-16).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-23-1).
- The Dodgers have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-7
|15-15
|10-8
|24-14
|25-14
|9-8
