Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Dodgers -250 +200 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Dodgers have won 64.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-16).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
  • Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-23-1).
  • The Dodgers have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
19-7 15-15 10-8 24-14 25-14 9-8

