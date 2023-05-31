Dodgers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) and Washington Nationals (23-32) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 31.
The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Dodgers and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 29 out of the 45 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 4-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 313 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Rays
|L 9-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jalen Beeks
|May 27
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Glasnow
|May 28
|@ Rays
|L 11-10
|Gavin Stone vs Josh Fleming
|May 29
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams
|May 30
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|-
|Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Greene
|June 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson
