Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) and Washington Nationals (23-32) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 31.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Dodgers and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 29 out of the 45 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 313 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule