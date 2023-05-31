Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (batting .259 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 19 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (19.0%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (33.3%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|25
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Corbin (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 61st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 69th.
