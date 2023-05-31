On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (batting .259 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 19 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (19.0%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this year (33.3%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
.237 AVG .170
.286 OBP .254
.605 SLG .396
7 XBH 4
3 HR 4
8 RBI 9
17/2 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 25
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Corbin (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 61st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 61st, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 69th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.