On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (batting .259 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 19 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (19.0%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (33.3%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (33.3%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 25 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings