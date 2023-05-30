Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .305 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.4% of them.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (17 of 37), with two or more RBI seven times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year (23 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
