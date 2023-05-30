The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .305 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.4% of them.

In seven games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (17 of 37), with two or more RBI seven times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62.2% of his games this year (23 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 21 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

