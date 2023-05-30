Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 101st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 32 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 29 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings