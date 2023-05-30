Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 101st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 32 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Irvin (1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
