Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 101st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 32 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.328 AVG .182
.414 OBP .297
.557 SLG .403
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
10 RBI 11
17/9 K/BB 15/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 29
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Irvin (1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
