Miguel Vargas -- hitting .216 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .225 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 28
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin (1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.