Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- hitting .216 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .225 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
