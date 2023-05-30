Miguel Vargas -- hitting .216 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .225 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 28 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

