The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .214 with four doubles and six walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has not homered in his 33 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in three games this season (9.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 17 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings