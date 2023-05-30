Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .214 with four doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).
- He has not homered in his 33 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in three games this season (9.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
