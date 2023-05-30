Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .208.
- He ranks 156th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (40.8%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
