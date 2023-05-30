The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .208.
  • He ranks 156th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 26.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20 games this season (40.8%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 26
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Irvin (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
