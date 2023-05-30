The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while batting .208.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 26.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (40.8%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings