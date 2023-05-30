On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .214 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 37.5% of his 40 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In five games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.323 AVG .147
.405 OBP .275
.742 SLG .265
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
7 RBI 1
7/5 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
18 GP 22
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
