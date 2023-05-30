Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .214 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 37.5% of his 40 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
