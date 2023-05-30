On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .214 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 37.5% of his 40 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 22 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

