On Tuesday, James Outman (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .238.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 29 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings