James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .238.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
