Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.521 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 74 hits and an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his 18-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.2% of his games this year (43 of 55), with at least two hits 24 times (43.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with two or more RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (65.5%), including nine multi-run games (16.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.