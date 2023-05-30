The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.521 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 74 hits and an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his 18-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.2% of his games this year (43 of 55), with at least two hits 24 times (43.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with two or more RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (65.5%), including nine multi-run games (16.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 30 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings