The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.521 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 74 hits and an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.
  • Freeman will look to extend his 18-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
  • Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.2% of his games this year (43 of 55), with at least two hits 24 times (43.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Freeman has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with two or more RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (65.5%), including nine multi-run games (16.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.348 AVG .253
.427 OBP .311
.551 SLG .434
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
9 RBI 8
14/11 K/BB 17/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 30
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%)
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.