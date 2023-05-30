The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Washington Nationals (23-31) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. Max Muncy is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (1-2) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (2-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .910 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Gonsolin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will send Irvin (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .235 batting average against him.

Irvin heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Irvin will look to secure his second outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

