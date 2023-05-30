Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Nationals on May 30, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 74 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .338/.413/.575 on the season.
- Freeman hopes to build on an 18-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with nine doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.356/.490 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 59 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.342/.461 on the year.
- Thomas will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (52 total hits).
- He's slashed .261/.323/.447 on the year.
- Candelario enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
