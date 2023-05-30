Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) will square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (23-31) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +250. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 28, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those games.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -598 - 1st

