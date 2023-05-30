Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 90 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Dodgers' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out nine times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Gonsolin has recorded one quality start this season.

Gonsolin will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Braves L 4-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Gavin Stone Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene

