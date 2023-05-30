Lane Thomas will lead the Washington Nationals into a matchup with J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Nationals are listed as +240 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-300). Los Angeles (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 28 of the 44 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

Los Angeles has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this game.

In the 55 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-23-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only two contests this season, and failed to cover in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-7 15-15 10-8 23-14 24-14 9-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.