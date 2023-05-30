Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) and Washington Nationals (23-31) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on May 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

This season, the Dodgers have won 28 out of the 44 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 304.

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).

Dodgers Schedule