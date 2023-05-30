Dodgers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) and Washington Nationals (23-31) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on May 30.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 28 out of the 44 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 304.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Braves
|L 4-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|L 9-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jalen Beeks
|May 27
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Glasnow
|May 28
|@ Rays
|L 11-10
|Gavin Stone vs Josh Fleming
|May 29
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams
|May 30
|Nationals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|-
|Gavin Stone vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Greene
