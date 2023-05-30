On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Peralta has recorded a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 27 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings