David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta is batting .313 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Peralta has recorded a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|27
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
