On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .101 with a double and eight walks.

Barnes has gotten a hit in seven of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .115 AVG .107 .258 OBP .188 .115 SLG .143 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 1 8/5 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 12 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings