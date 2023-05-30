Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .101 with a double and eight walks.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in seven of 24 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.115
|AVG
|.107
|.258
|OBP
|.188
|.115
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
