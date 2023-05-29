On Monday, Will Smith (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .313 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 25 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (61.1%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 21 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings