Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Will Smith (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .313 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 25 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has an RBI in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (61.1%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
