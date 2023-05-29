On Monday, Mookie Betts (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Betts has recorded a hit in 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%), including eight multi-hit games (15.7%).

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven in a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 29 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings