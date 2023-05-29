Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Mookie Betts (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Betts has recorded a hit in 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%), including eight multi-hit games (15.7%).
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven in a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (2-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.