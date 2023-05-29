On Monday, Mookie Betts (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Betts has recorded a hit in 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%), including eight multi-hit games (15.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven in a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 31 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.328 AVG .182
.414 OBP .297
.557 SLG .403
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
10 RBI 11
17/9 K/BB 15/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 29
18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Williams (2-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
